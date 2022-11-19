Not Available

"I still can't believe we've come this far together. There's a dozen different ways to say 'thankyou'. What makes sense is to keep working and share my humour with the thousands of people who are on the same wavelength as me. I owe my success to so many people who instilled so much confidence in me and made me work harder to keep ahead of the pack. Comics and comedy have always been the biggest part of my life, and where the hell would we be without laughter? My greatest influences are the hundreds of men and women who worked music halls for years before I came along. My father always said I was a natural comic because I had an answer for everything. My mother's humour was as dry as sticks, so it's been bred in me. I take my hat off to all the professional entertainers and to all the fans who keep them there because there isn't any better magic than showbuisiness." Yours, Chubby