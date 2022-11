Not Available

Eastern Heroes Collection: Imperial guards are ordered to kill the family of Hsiung Chih. He escapes the massacre, and also saves a roving swordsman. Hsiung flees to Shaolin Temple, where he meets up with Priest Wu Yun, the Drunk Monk. He begins to learn the Drunken Style and plots his revenge. A brilliant display of wu-shu and authentic drunken Boxing make this film a must have! The two man sets are the best ever put on screen!!