Royal Palace

Eugenia is the queen of an imaginary European country. When her husband dies, quite unexpectedly, the country is left without a king. According to the law, the new king needs to be married so that leaves out the eldest son. Her youngest son, Prince Arnaud is married to the lovely Armelle and they have two young children. They become the future rulers of the kingdom.
|Lambert Wilson
|Prince Arnaud
|Catherine Deneuve
|Eugénia
|Denis Podalydès
|Titi
|Mathilde Seigner
|Laurence
|Michel Aumont
|Le roi de Norvège
|Gisèle Casadesus
|Alma
