2005

Royal Palace

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 11th, 2005

Studio

Gaumont

Eugenia is the queen of an imaginary European country. When her husband dies, quite unexpectedly, the country is left without a king. According to the law, the new king needs to be married so that leaves out the eldest son. Her youngest son, Prince Arnaud is married to the lovely Armelle and they have two young children. They become the future rulers of the kingdom.

Cast

Lambert WilsonPrince Arnaud
Catherine DeneuveEugénia
Denis PodalydèsTiti
Mathilde SeignerLaurence
Michel AumontLe roi de Norvège
Gisèle CasadesusAlma

View Full Cast >

Images