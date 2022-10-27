Royal Tramp

The story of Wilson Bond, a pimp who after saving Chan, the leader of the Heaven and Earth society, a revolutionary group, is made a member. After a botched first assignment for the group, he is made a servant to the Prince, the very person the Heaven and Earth society want to overthrow. What follows is plenty of mayhem and laughter.
|Sharla Cheung Man
|Empress Dowager / Long-er / Mother Queen
|Deric Wan Siu-Lun
|Emperor Kang Xi
|Chingmy Yau
|Princess King Ning
|Ng Man-Tat
|Ha Da Fu
|Elvis Tsui
|Aobai / O'Brian / Obai
|Natalis Chan
|Duran
