Royal Tramp

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Win's Movie Productions Ltd.

The story of Wilson Bond, a pimp who after saving Chan, the leader of the Heaven and Earth society, a revolutionary group, is made a member. After a botched first assignment for the group, he is made a servant to the Prince, the very person the Heaven and Earth society want to overthrow. What follows is plenty of mayhem and laughter.

Cast

Sharla Cheung ManEmpress Dowager / Long-er / Mother Queen
Deric Wan Siu-LunEmperor Kang Xi
Chingmy YauPrincess King Ning
Ng Man-TatHa Da Fu
Elvis TsuiAobai / O'Brian / Obai
Natalis ChanDuran

Images