Royal Tramp 2

Following on from the Royal Tramp I, after discovering that the Empress is actually Lone-er, a member of the St Dragon Sect, and that she imprisoned the real empress. Lone-er is bent on eliminating the person who disclosed her true identity, Wilson Bond. But more complications ensues when Lone-er is assigned to protect the Prince, whose servant is none other than Wilson Bond.
|Brigitte Lin
|Divine Lady of Dragon Sect
|Natalis Chan
|Duran
|Chingmy Yau
|Princess King Ning
|Deric Wan Siu-Lun
|Emperor Kang Xi
|Kent Tong
|Crown Prince Ng Ying Hung
|Paul Chun Pui
|Ping Si Ruler Ng Sam Kwai
View Full Cast >