Royal Tramp 2

  • Action
  • Comedy

Studio

Win's Movie Productions Ltd.

Following on from the Royal Tramp I, after discovering that the Empress is actually Lone-er, a member of the St Dragon Sect, and that she imprisoned the real empress. Lone-er is bent on eliminating the person who disclosed her true identity, Wilson Bond. But more complications ensues when Lone-er is assigned to protect the Prince, whose servant is none other than Wilson Bond.

Cast

Brigitte LinDivine Lady of Dragon Sect
Natalis ChanDuran
Chingmy YauPrincess King Ning
Deric Wan Siu-LunEmperor Kang Xi
Kent TongCrown Prince Ng Ying Hung
Paul Chun PuiPing Si Ruler Ng Sam Kwai

