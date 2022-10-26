Royal Wedding

Fred Astaire (Tom) and Jane Powell (Ellen) are asked to perform as a dance team in England at the time of Princess Elizabeth's wedding. As brother and sister, each develops a British love interest, Ellen with Lord John Brindale (Peter Lawford) and Tom with dancer Anne Ashmond (Sarah Churchill--Winston's daughter).
|Fred Astaire
|Tom Bowen
|Jane Powell
|Ellen Bowen
|Peter Lawford
|Lord John Brindale
|Sarah Churchill
|Anne Ashmond
|Keenan Wynn
|Irving Klinger / Edgar Klinger
|Henri Letondal
|Purser (uncredited)
