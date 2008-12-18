Rudo & Cursi

Two brothers living a hard life of manual labor in rural Mexico have a simple dream: saving enough money to build their mother her dream house. But fate has other plans. A friendly game of soccer leads to first Rudo, then to Cursi being taken on by the nation’s top talent scout. Suddenly, they find themselves living the high life of star athletes: fame, fortune, fast cars and beautiful women.
|Gael García Bernal
|Toto
|Diego Luna
|Beto
|Jessica Mas
|Maya
|Armando Hernández
|El Ciempiés
|Iván Esquivel
|n.a.
|Adriana Paz
|Toña
