1998

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Movie

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 15th, 1998

Studio

Not Available

Young Rudolph suffers a childhood accident that sees his nose turn from the publicly accepted norm of black to a glowing red colour. His parents worry about him getting teased, and indeed he does in the end. When he is beaten in the reindeer games by his rival for a doe he fancies, Rudolph runs away and moves into a cave with Slyly the Fox. However can he overcome his fear and reach his true poten

Cast

Kathleen BarrOlder Rudolph / Twinkle the Spirte (voice)
John GoodmanSanta Claus (voice)
Whoopi GoldbergStormella (voice)
Debbie ReynoldsMrs. Claus / Mitzi / Mrs. Prancer / School Teacher (voice)
Bob NewhartLeonard (voice)
Eric IdleSlyly (voice)

