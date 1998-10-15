Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Movie

Young Rudolph suffers a childhood accident that sees his nose turn from the publicly accepted norm of black to a glowing red colour. His parents worry about him getting teased, and indeed he does in the end. When he is beaten in the reindeer games by his rival for a doe he fancies, Rudolph runs away and moves into a cave with Slyly the Fox. However can he overcome his fear and reach his true poten
|Kathleen Barr
|Older Rudolph / Twinkle the Spirte (voice)
|John Goodman
|Santa Claus (voice)
|Whoopi Goldberg
|Stormella (voice)
|Debbie Reynolds
|Mrs. Claus / Mitzi / Mrs. Prancer / School Teacher (voice)
|Bob Newhart
|Leonard (voice)
|Eric Idle
|Slyly (voice)
