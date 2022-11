Not Available

Join veteran travel writer and TV show host Rudy Maxa as he explores Turkey, a land of stark beauty that sits at the crossroads where Europe and Asia -- and two of the world's great religious faiths -- meet. Maxa guides you through the mysteries of Istanbul's Grand Bazaar and then into the delights of a bona fide Turkish bath. Next, he hops on a boat to explore the many Roman ruins along Turkey's southern Turquoise Coast.