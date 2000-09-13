Rugrats In Paris

The Rugrats are back! There's Tommy the brave one, Chuckie the timid one, Phil and Lil the odd couple, Dil, and spoiled brat Angelica. This time they're wreaking havoc in Paris, France, where Tommy's dad Stu is summoned after yet another one of his inventions took a dump.
|E.G. Daily
|Tommy Pickles (voice)
|Susan Sarandon
|Coco LaBouche (voice)
|John Lithgow
|Jean-Claude (voice)
|Tara Strong
|Dil Pickles (voice)
|Cheryl Chase
|Angelica Pickles (voice)
|Christine Cavanaugh
|Chuckie Finster (voice)
