Ruk Jub Jai - The Movie

A romance musical movie that tells a story of a superstar who falls for a blind girl. Described by theatre critic Alongkorn Parivudhiphongs as captivating bubblegum entertainment, Ruk Jub Jai: The Romantic Musical was an unanticipated hit, with a total of 49 performances at Muang Thai Rachadalai Theatre. More than 60,000 theatre-goers went to the successful theatrical production, while the movie version of the play premiered on November 22. It was shown at Major Cineplex cinemas. This was the first time in Thailand that a stage production had been adapted for the silver screen. The film was made by GTH Studio, who used special equipment to capture the live performances on stage. They also filmed some scenes without an audience. The film version of the romantic comedy allows more close-ups of sentimental scenes between Sukrit Wisetkaew (Bie) and Nuengthida Sophon (Noona) in their respective roles as a singing superstar and a blind girl.