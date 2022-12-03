Rule of the Game: Human Hunting

Not Available

Jeong-hwan who has a secret past, faces another group of tourists on a remote island he visited to clean up his past. In the guest house where everyone stays together, Jeong-hwan feels a strange atmosphere alone and is wary of the guest house’s owner and finds himself as their target. The moment he managed to escape from a dangerous situation, he struggles against another mysterious existence. As soon as he dig up the dangerous secrets of the island, the pursuit of madness begins!