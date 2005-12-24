Rumor Has It...

Jennifer Aniston portrays Sarah Huttinger, whose return home with her fiance convinces her that the sedate, proper, country-club lifestyle of her family isn't for her, and that maybe the Huttinger family isn't even hers. Join Sarah as she uncovers secrets that suggest the Huttingers are neither sedate nor proper. The story is rumor. The laughs are real!
|Jennifer Aniston
|Sarah Huttinger
|Kevin Costner
|Beau Burroughs
|Shirley MacLaine
|Katharine Richelieu
|Mark Ruffalo
|Jeff Daly
|Dustin Hoffman
|Benjamin Braddock (uncredited)
|Richard Jenkins
|Earl Huttinger
View Full Cast >