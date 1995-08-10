Runaway Brain

In an attempt to convince Minnie that he hasn't forgotten to buy her an anniversary present, Mickey Mouse ends up promising to take her to Hawaii. Funds being short, he applies for a job as lab assistant to the sinister Dr. Frankenollie, who happens to be searching for a donor to provide his monstrous creation with a brain.
|Russi Taylor
|Minnie Mouse (voice)
|Kelsey Grammer
|Dr. Frankenollie (voice)
|Jim Cummings
|Julius (voice)
|Bill Farmer
|Pluto (voice)
|Wayne Allwine
|Mickey Mouse (voice)
