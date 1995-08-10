1995

Runaway Brain

  • Horror
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Release Date

August 10th, 1995

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

In an attempt to convince Minnie that he hasn't forgotten to buy her an anniversary present, Mickey Mouse ends up promising to take her to Hawaii. Funds being short, he applies for a job as lab assistant to the sinister Dr. Frankenollie, who happens to be searching for a donor to provide his monstrous creation with a brain.

Cast

Russi TaylorMinnie Mouse (voice)
Kelsey GrammerDr. Frankenollie (voice)
Jim CummingsJulius (voice)
Bill FarmerPluto (voice)
Wayne AllwineMickey Mouse (voice)

