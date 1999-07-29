1999

Runaway Bride

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 29th, 1999

Studio

Lakeshore Entertainment

Ike Graham, New York columnist, writes his text always at the last minute. This time, a drunken man in his favourite bar tells Ike about Maggie Carpenter, a woman who always flees from her grooms in the last possible moment. Ike, who does not have the best opinion about females anyway, writes an offensive column without researching the subject thoroughly.

Cast

Julia RobertsMaggie Carpenter
Richard GereIke Graham
Joan CusackPeggy Flemming
Rita WilsonEllie Graham
Héctor ElizondoFisher
Christopher MeloniCoach Bob Kelly

View Full Cast >

Images

5 More Images