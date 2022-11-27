Not Available

Runaway Lovers

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This is a tale of teenage runaways with nothing to lose and nothing to offer but their tender young holes. Street life can be rough but our boys make due by theft, breaking and entering and street hustling. Blake Elliott is a muscle twink that can’t seem to get enough cock up his young pucker and Luke Allen shines as an innocent ‘horny as fuck ’ twink in a top rated flip-fuck with Blade Woods. Blake and the boys are desperately searching for a roof to cum under. Won‘t you take them home?

    Cast

    Images