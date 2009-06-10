Running Turtle

Phil-sung is a lazy countryside detective. He is suspended from office due to his mistakes during examination process. Ki-tae is a legendary prison breaker and continues his merciless killing rampage. Phil-sung accidentally runs into Ki-tae but he is much too slow to catch the killer. He’s fired due to this error and now he makes it his personal mission to bring in Ki-tae at all costs.
|Jung Kyung-ho
|Song Gi-tae, escaped prisoner
|Kyeon Mi-ri
|Phil-sung's wife
|Kim Yun-Seok
|Pil-seong Jo
|Sun Woo-sun
|Kyung-joo
|Shin Jung-Keun
|Yong-bae
|Choi Kwon
|Jae-suk
View Full Cast >