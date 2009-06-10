2009

Running Turtle

  • Thriller
  • Comedy
  • Crime

June 10th, 2009

Cine2000

Phil-sung is a lazy countryside detective. He is suspended from office due to his mistakes during examination process. Ki-tae is a legendary prison breaker and continues his merciless killing rampage. Phil-sung accidentally runs into Ki-tae but he is much too slow to catch the killer. He’s fired due to this error and now he makes it his personal mission to bring in Ki-tae at all costs.

Jung Kyung-hoSong Gi-tae, escaped prisoner
Kyeon Mi-riPhil-sung's wife
Kim Yun-SeokPil-seong Jo
Sun Woo-sunKyung-joo
Shin Jung-KeunYong-bae
Choi KwonJae-suk

