Rurouni Kenshin

  • Action
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studio Swan

Former legendary assassin Kenshin Himura has now become a wandering samurai. Offerring aid & protecting those in need as atonement for his past deeds. During this time Kenshin Himura comes across and aides Kaoru Kamiya (Emi Takei). Her father opened the Kamiya Kasshin-ryu, a kendo school located in Tokyo and Kaoru is now an instructor there. Kaoru then invites Kenshin to stay at her dojo. Their relationship develops further, but Kenshin is still haunted by his violent past ...

Cast

Takeru SatohKenshin Himura
Emi TakeiKaoru Kamiya
Kôji KikkawaUdo Jine
Yu AoiMegumi Takani
Munetaka AokiSanosuke Sagara
Go AyanoGein

Images