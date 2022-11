Not Available

Rurouni Kenshin: Reminiscence Director's Cut is the first OVA series of the Rurouni Kenshin anime television series edited into a feature film containing new scenes and music. The story follows Himura Kenshin the Hitokiri Battosai during the final years of the Bakumatsu, revealing the origin of his cross-shaped scar and his relationship with a woman named Yukishiro Tomoe.