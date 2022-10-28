Rush: Grace Under Pressure Tour 1984

By 1984, Rush were becoming the world's most popular 'underground' band. The world was also in a sombre mood, perhaps reflecting on George Orwell's 1984 thoughts. Rush's music from the Grace Under Pressure album captured this mood well, and their footage of the Maple Leaf Gardens concert in their home town Toronto on 21 September 1984 covers many of the stunning tracks from that album.
|Alex Lifeson
|Guitars
|Geddy Lee
|Bass, Synthesizers
|Neil Peart
|Drums, Percussion
|Rush
|Themselves
