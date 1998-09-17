1998

Rush Hour

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 17th, 1998

Studio

Roger Birnbaum Productions

When Hong Kong Inspector Lee is summoned to Los Angeles to investigate a kidnapping, the FBI doesn't want any outside help and assigns cocky LAPD Detective James Carter to distract Lee from the case. Not content to watch the action from the sidelines, Lee and Carter form an unlikely partnership and investigate the case themselves.

Cast

Jackie ChanChief Inspector Lee
Chris TuckerDetective James Carter
Ken LeungSang
Tom WilkinsonThomas Griffin
Tzi MaConsul Solon Han
Chris PennClive Cod

