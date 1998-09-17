When Hong Kong Inspector Lee is summoned to Los Angeles to investigate a kidnapping, the FBI doesn't want any outside help and assigns cocky LAPD Detective James Carter to distract Lee from the case. Not content to watch the action from the sidelines, Lee and Carter form an unlikely partnership and investigate the case themselves.
|Jackie Chan
|Chief Inspector Lee
|Chris Tucker
|Detective James Carter
|Ken Leung
|Sang
|Tom Wilkinson
|Thomas Griffin
|Tzi Ma
|Consul Solon Han
|Chris Penn
|Clive Cod
View Full Cast >