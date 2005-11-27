2005

After their 5 year hiatus due to tragic events in drummer Neil Peart's life, Rush regrouped. 30 years with the same line-up was cause for celebration - and Rush duly did so with the R30 world tour. Here Rush capture their stage show well. Recorded in Frankfurt, 24 September 2004, we are offered a great mix of material from their latest offering Vapor Trails, way back to their much earlier material