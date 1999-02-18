Max Fischer, a precocious and eccentric 15 year-old, who is both Rushmore's most extracurricular and least scholarly student; Herman Blume, a disillusioned industrialist who comes to admire Max; and Rosemary Cross, a widowed first grade teacher who becomes the object of both Max's and Herman's affection.
|Bill Murray
|Herman Blume
|Olivia Williams
|Rosemary Cross
|Seymour Cassel
|Bert Fischer
|Brian Cox
|Dr. Nelson Guggenheim
|Mason Gamble
|Dirk Calloway
|Sara Tanaka
|Margaret Yang
