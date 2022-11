Not Available

Russia's rich cultural heritage features a fascinating array of artistic works. This in-depth documentary examines the lives and art of some prominent Russian impressionists, including Vasily Polenov, Wassily Kandinsky, Konstantin Korovin, Philipp Malyavin, Mikhail Larionov and Natalia Goncharova. A variety of artists from other schools of painting (rayonism, Cézannism, cubism and suprematism) are also discussed.