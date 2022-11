Not Available

After gold is discovered in the town of Nugget, the titular band of thieves and cutthroats inundates the frontier settlement. A group of three compatriots -- upstanding ex-sheriff Jack Woods (John Mack Brown), his harmonica-playing friend Laramie and tricky, smooth-talking gambler Deacon (Walter Miller) -- combine their respective skills in a fateful struggle to deceive and disarm the gang. Joyce Compton and H.L. Woods co-star.