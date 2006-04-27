2006

RV

  • Comedy
  • Family

Climbing aboard their mammoth recreational vehicle for a cross-country road trip to the Colorado Rockies, the McNeive family -- led by dysfunctional patriarch Bob -- prepares for the adventure of a lifetime. But spending two weeks together in one seriously small space has a way of cramping their style.

Cast

Robin WilliamsBob Munro
Cheryl HinesJamie Munro
Joanna 'JoJo' LevesqueCassie Munro
Josh HutchersonCarl Munro
Jeff DanielsTravis Gornicke
Kristin ChenowethMary Jo Gornicke

