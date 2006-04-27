Climbing aboard their mammoth recreational vehicle for a cross-country road trip to the Colorado Rockies, the McNeive family -- led by dysfunctional patriarch Bob -- prepares for the adventure of a lifetime. But spending two weeks together in one seriously small space has a way of cramping their style.
|Robin Williams
|Bob Munro
|Cheryl Hines
|Jamie Munro
|Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque
|Cassie Munro
|Josh Hutcherson
|Carl Munro
|Jeff Daniels
|Travis Gornicke
|Kristin Chenoweth
|Mary Jo Gornicke
