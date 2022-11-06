Not Available

S.A.S. à San Salvador

  • Action

Enrique Chacon kills Oscar Romero, a Catholic archbishop in San Salvador. The CIA calls a special agent, Malko Linge, a ruined prince who lives with an expensive woman - Countess Alexandra - to get rid of this nuisance of a man. He does, with many encounters with sweet girls, and macho villains. (Written by Artemis-9, IMDb)

Cast

Raimund HarmstorfEnrique Chacon
Dagmar LassanderMaria Luisa Delgado
Anton DiffringPeter Reynolds
Alexander KerstDavid Wise
Sybil DanningCountess Alexandra Vogel
Franck-Olivier BonnetCol. Mendoza

