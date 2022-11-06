S.A.S. à San Salvador

Enrique Chacon kills Oscar Romero, a Catholic archbishop in San Salvador. The CIA calls a special agent, Malko Linge, a ruined prince who lives with an expensive woman - Countess Alexandra - to get rid of this nuisance of a man. He does, with many encounters with sweet girls, and macho villains. (Written by Artemis-9, IMDb)
|Raimund Harmstorf
|Enrique Chacon
|Dagmar Lassander
|Maria Luisa Delgado
|Anton Diffring
|Peter Reynolds
|Alexander Kerst
|David Wise
|Sybil Danning
|Countess Alexandra Vogel
|Franck-Olivier Bonnet
|Col. Mendoza
