S.O.S. Planet can be described as thought provoking. The plot revolves around saving the planet, environmentalism, and animal life. The main genres are documentary and animation. In terms of style, S.O.S. Planet includes a voice over. In approach, it is serious and realistic. The storytelling is slow paced. S.O.S. Planet takes place in contemporary times. Visually, it is 3D and is computer animated. It is well suited for kids and a family outing. Originally produced with cutting-edge 3-D technology for the large-scale IMAX screen, this documentary takes viewers on a whirlwind tour around the world, stopping at the most environmentally challenged locations on the planet. Whether the trouble lies deep in the jungle or atop the polar ice caps, this thought-provoking film is here to help.