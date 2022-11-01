Not Available

Sabari goes on a 'revenge' mode and bumps off the rowdy elements, who are disturbing peace and tranquility in the city.From a serious cop to a caring doctor, it is a transformation for Captain Vijayakanth. But his mission remains the same and that is, eliminating the evil elements from the society.Seemingly inspired by Ramana, director Suresh has woven a script which suits Vijayakanth's new-found political image and gives him enough scope to flex his muscles and take on the baddies.A one-man army, Vijayakanth goes on a 'revenge' mode and bumps off the rowdy elements, who are...