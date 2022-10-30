Not Available

Sable Fable

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The lives of several couples intertwine through a complex web of love and infidelity in this intimate exploration of race and contemporary relationships. At the center of this romantic network is blogger Dark Mark, whose profile as a writer is growing as his penetrating essays on race relations earn him a regular magazine column and a book contract. When he leaves his girlfriend Vanessa for his white editor, a twisted, tragic fate awaits him and those he loves.

    Cast

    		James BarnesDark Mark
    		Nicole HartleyChloe
    		Frida MuntingZara
    		Daniel BaileyDarren
    		Alex MarxBen
    		Pippa WinslowJoan

    View Full Cast >

    Images