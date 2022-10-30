Sable Fable

The lives of several couples intertwine through a complex web of love and infidelity in this intimate exploration of race and contemporary relationships. At the center of this romantic network is blogger Dark Mark, whose profile as a writer is growing as his penetrating essays on race relations earn him a regular magazine column and a book contract. When he leaves his girlfriend Vanessa for his white editor, a twisted, tragic fate awaits him and those he loves.
|James Barnes
|Dark Mark
|Nicole Hartley
|Chloe
|Frida Munting
|Zara
|Daniel Bailey
|Darren
|Alex Marx
|Ben
|Pippa Winslow
|Joan
