In "Sabotage", Arnold Schwarzenegger leads an elite DEA task force that takes on the world's deadliest drug cartels. When the team successfully executes a high-stakes raid on a cartel safe house, they think their work is done - until, one-by-one, the team members mysteriously start to be eliminated. As the body count rises, everyone is a suspect.
|Arnold Schwarzenegger
|John \'Breacher\' Wharton
|Sam Worthington
|James \'Monster\' Murray
|Mireille Enos
|Lizzy Murray
|Joe Manganiello
|Joe \'Grinder\' Phillips
|Harold Perrineau
|Jackson
|Josh Holloway
|Eddie \'Neck\' Jordan
