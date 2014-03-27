2014

Sabotage

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 27th, 2014

Studio

Open Road Films

In "Sabotage", Arnold Schwarzenegger leads an elite DEA task force that takes on the world's deadliest drug cartels. When the team successfully executes a high-stakes raid on a cartel safe house, they think their work is done - until, one-by-one, the team members mysteriously start to be eliminated. As the body count rises, everyone is a suspect.

Cast

Arnold SchwarzeneggerJohn \'Breacher\' Wharton
Sam WorthingtonJames \'Monster\' Murray
Mireille EnosLizzy Murray
Joe ManganielloJoe \'Grinder\' Phillips
Harold PerrineauJackson
Josh HollowayEddie \'Neck\' Jordan

Images