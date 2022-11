Not Available

The wealthy Dharamchand is forced to watch as a gang of gangsters -- to punish Dharamchand for not supporting their illegal activities -- kidnaps his wife and three sons at gunpoint. By a strange twist of fate, the eldest son manages to escape and eventually becomes a police officer, Inspector Amar (Mithun Chakraborty). Bent on revenge, he embarks on a manhunt to track down the gangsters and rescue his brothers.