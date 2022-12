Not Available

Sad Little Boy is the story of Del, who is the midst of a bad break up with his now ex Carla. He is left feeling utterly broken and completely cut off from the rest of the world. Carla has left him a sad and angry man and as the days go by, his mind delves from one unsettling extreme to the other - maddening hope to vengeful anger. So much so it just might push him over the edge, and make him do something stupid. Terribly stupid ... all to make her sorry.