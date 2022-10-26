Not Available

Sadako 3D 2

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kadokawa Pictures

Five years have passed since the events of Sadako 3D. Akane is pregnant with a child with her boyfriend Takenori. However, Akane dies after giving birth to her daughter. When Takenori's sister Fuko takes up the task of caring for Akane's daughter, the infamous cursed video resurfaces. During her investigation, Fuko learns about the legend of Sadako's daughter...

Cast

Miori TakimotoFuko Ando
Satomi IshiharaAkane Ayukawa
Yusuke YamamotoKiyoshi Kashiwada
Kôji SetoTakanori Ando
Kokoro HirasawaNagi

