Sadie, a young female novelist, and an enigmatic woman named Francesca, are enticed by an ex-lover to join him at his Italian villa for a weekend celebration being held to honor the release of Sadie's latest book. Once there, Sadie begins to fear his true intentions as she and Francesca become embroiled in a dangerous game of moral and sexual discovery.
|Analeigh Tipton
|Sadie
|Peter Gadiot
|Thierry
|Marta Gastini
|Francesca
|Nina Seničar
|Lily
|Jakob Cedergren
|Alex
|Jan Bijvoet
|Minos
