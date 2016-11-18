2016

Sadie

  • Thriller
  • Horror
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 18th, 2016

Studio

Not Available

Sadie, a young female novelist, and an enigmatic woman named Francesca, are enticed by an ex-lover to join him at his Italian villa for a weekend celebration being held to honor the release of Sadie's latest book. Once there, Sadie begins to fear his true intentions as she and Francesca become embroiled in a dangerous game of moral and sexual discovery.

Cast

Analeigh TiptonSadie
Peter GadiotThierry
Marta GastiniFrancesca
Nina SeničarLily
Jakob CedergrenAlex
Jan BijvoetMinos

View Full Cast >

Images