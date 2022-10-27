Not Available

Safe Men

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Two untalented singers are mistaken for a pair of major league safe crackers in Providence, Rhode Island. The two are pressed into service by the local hoodlums and quickly find themselves in conflict with their professional colleagues. Romantic interest is added by the daughter of the underworld leader who won't date the men she knows are gangsters.

Cast

Sam RockwellSam
Steve ZahnEddie
Paul GiamattiVeal Chop
Mark RuffaloFrank
Josh PaisMitchell
Michael LernerBig Fat Bernie Gayle

