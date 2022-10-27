Two untalented singers are mistaken for a pair of major league safe crackers in Providence, Rhode Island. The two are pressed into service by the local hoodlums and quickly find themselves in conflict with their professional colleagues. Romantic interest is added by the daughter of the underworld leader who won't date the men she knows are gangsters.
|Sam Rockwell
|Sam
|Steve Zahn
|Eddie
|Paul Giamatti
|Veal Chop
|Mark Ruffalo
|Frank
|Josh Pais
|Mitchell
|Michael Lerner
|Big Fat Bernie Gayle
