Not Available

Sai da Frente

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Isidoro Colepicula is a humble truck driver hired to transport some furniture from São Paulo to Santos, in his worn out truck he calls "Anastácio". Hiding among the pieces travels a bride who's trying to escape her own marriage. With his dog Coroné, he gets himself into many amusing situations, especially when the packed vehicle is left without brakes on a steep road, and he has to chase after it.

Cast

Ludy Veloso
Leila Parisi
Nieta JunqueiraDona Gata
Luiz Linhares
Renato Consorte
Xandó Batista

