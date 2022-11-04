Sai da Frente

Isidoro Colepicula is a humble truck driver hired to transport some furniture from São Paulo to Santos, in his worn out truck he calls "Anastácio". Hiding among the pieces travels a bride who's trying to escape her own marriage. With his dog Coroné, he gets himself into many amusing situations, especially when the packed vehicle is left without brakes on a steep road, and he has to chase after it.
|Ludy Veloso
|Leila Parisi
|Nieta Junqueira
|Dona Gata
|Luiz Linhares
|Renato Consorte
|Xandó Batista
View Full Cast >