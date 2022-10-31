After World War II Larry learns that his flying buddy Mike will only live a short time despite the efforts of the doctors. He takes on a profitable flying job for profiteers Maris to finance a good time for his buddy. As the plane takes off he shoves Maris' secretary Susan on board. When Mike falls for her, Larry tells her to play along for Mike's sake. She, of course, falls for Larry.
|Alan Ladd
|Maj. Larry Briggs
|Veronica Lake
|Susan Cleaver
|Douglas Dick
|Capt. Mike Perry
|Wally Cassell
|Sgt. Pete Rocco
|Luther Adler
|Lt. Keon
|Morris Carnovsky
|Zlex Maris
