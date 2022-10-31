1948

Saigon

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 30th, 1948

Studio

Paramount

After World War II Larry learns that his flying buddy Mike will only live a short time despite the efforts of the doctors. He takes on a profitable flying job for profiteers Maris to finance a good time for his buddy. As the plane takes off he shoves Maris' secretary Susan on board. When Mike falls for her, Larry tells her to play along for Mike's sake. She, of course, falls for Larry.

Cast

Alan LaddMaj. Larry Briggs
Veronica LakeSusan Cleaver
Douglas DickCapt. Mike Perry
Wally CassellSgt. Pete Rocco
Luther AdlerLt. Keon
Morris CarnovskyZlex Maris

