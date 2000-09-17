2000

Sailor Moon Super S: The Movie

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 17th, 2000

Studio

Toei Animation

The wicked Badiyanu has come to capture all Earth's children to gain enough power to absorb the planet in her Black Dream Hole. The Black Dream Hole is in Badiyanu's castle and absorbs the dream energy from children. The more children Badiyanu kidnaps, the larger the dream hole gets. The Sailor Team must save Earth's children and prevent the Black Dream Hole from enveloping the entire planet!

Cast

Kae ArakiSuper Sailor Chibi Moon / Chibi Usa
Aya HisakawaSailor Mercury / Ami Mizuno
Michie TomizawaSailor Mars / Rei Hino
Emi ShinoharaSailor Jupiter / Makoto Kino
Rica FukamiSailor Venus / Minako Aino
Masako KatsukiSailor Neptune / Michiru Kaiou

View Full Cast >

Images