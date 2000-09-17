Sailor Moon Super S: The Movie

The wicked Badiyanu has come to capture all Earth's children to gain enough power to absorb the planet in her Black Dream Hole. The Black Dream Hole is in Badiyanu's castle and absorbs the dream energy from children. The more children Badiyanu kidnaps, the larger the dream hole gets. The Sailor Team must save Earth's children and prevent the Black Dream Hole from enveloping the entire planet!
|Kae Araki
|Super Sailor Chibi Moon / Chibi Usa
|Aya Hisakawa
|Sailor Mercury / Ami Mizuno
|Michie Tomizawa
|Sailor Mars / Rei Hino
|Emi Shinohara
|Sailor Jupiter / Makoto Kino
|Rica Fukami
|Sailor Venus / Minako Aino
|Masako Katsuki
|Sailor Neptune / Michiru Kaiou
