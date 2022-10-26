Not Available

Sailor Suit and Machine Gun: Graduation

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kadokawa Pictures

”Sailor Suit and Machine Gun” is back! Kanna HASHIMOTO, who is reputed as a “once in 1,000 years” talent, was selected the lead actress for the first time in her career. Kanna plays the role of a high school girl who is the head of a yakuza group and fires a machine gun with her hair disheveled, saying the famous line. Izumi HOSHI (Kanna HASHIMOTO), a high school girl, has a surprising background that she was once the head of a small and weak yakuza group “Medaka-gumi”. The group was dismissed, and Izumi becomes the manager of “Medaka Cafe” and is leading a normal school life, struggling in love, school and a job hunting. Suddenly, however, a suspicious incident occurred where one of her classmates dies! There seems to be a yakuza’s clash involved behind this. Then, a mysterious man, TUKINAGA (Hiroki HASEGAWA) brings in a plan. He suggests he and Izumi work together to stop the scheme by Yasui (Masanobu ANDO), who is planning to take control over the city.

Cast

Kanna HashimotoIzumi Hoshi
Hiroki HasegawaTsukinaga
Masanobu AndoYasui
Takuro OhnoYuji
Shôhei UnoHaruo
Kanji FurutachiMabuchi

Images