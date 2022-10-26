Sailor Suit and Machine Gun: Graduation

Not Available

”Sailor Suit and Machine Gun” is back! Kanna HASHIMOTO, who is reputed as a “once in 1,000 years” talent, was selected the lead actress for the first time in her career. Kanna plays the role of a high school girl who is the head of a yakuza group and fires a machine gun with her hair disheveled, saying the famous line. Izumi HOSHI (Kanna HASHIMOTO), a high school girl, has a surprising background that she was once the head of a small and weak yakuza group “Medaka-gumi”. The group was dismissed, and Izumi becomes the manager of “Medaka Cafe” and is leading a normal school life, struggling in love, school and a job hunting. Suddenly, however, a suspicious incident occurred where one of her classmates dies! There seems to be a yakuza’s clash involved behind this. Then, a mysterious man, TUKINAGA (Hiroki HASEGAWA) brings in a plan. He suggests he and Izumi work together to stop the scheme by Yasui (Masanobu ANDO), who is planning to take control over the city.