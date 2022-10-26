Not Available

Saint Seiya: Warriors of the Final Holy Battle

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toei Animation

The plot involves the coming of Lucifer to the Sanctuary, where his underlings systematically dispose of the surviving Gold Saints. Athena goes to Lucifer to ask for peace, placing herself in peril. The Bronze Saints must then come to her rescue, destroying Lucifer's Fallen Angels (Seima Tenshi in Japanese) in the process.

Cast

Tōru FuruyaSeiya (voice)
Hirotaka SuzuokiShiryū (voice)
Kôichi HashimotoHyōga (voice)
Ryō HorikawaShun (voice)
Hideyuki HoriIkki (voice)
Keiko HanSaori / Athena (voice)

