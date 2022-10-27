Not Available

Saint Young Men

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

A-1 Pictures

Jesus Christ and Gautama Buddha, the founders of Christianity and Buddhism, are living together as roommates in a Tokyo apartment while taking a vacation on Earth. The comedy often involves jokes about Christianity, Buddhism, and all things related, as well as the main characters' attempts to hide their identities and understand modern society in Japan.

Cast

Gen HoshinoBuddha
Mirai MoriyamaJesus
Aiko HibiKouhei
Fumihiko TachikiRyuuji
Kumai MotokoDaisuke
Nao NagasawaRyouta

