The story opens with two men travelling in an ambassador's car to a bungalow, not knowing how to get there. On the way they see a black magician who is Jayan's character's uncle. They ask him the way and he points towards the bungalow. After reaching the bungalow they start talking about the area, and realise that it is deserted. They meet Jayan's character, a shapeless ghost who tells his life story and how he liked his body.