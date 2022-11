Not Available

In the town of Sakurada, where about half of the residents have special abilities, Kei Asai (Shuhei Nomura) is a high school student and is able to remember everything. Misora Haruki (Yuina Kuroshima) is also a high school student and she has the power to reset the world by 3 days. If they use both of their powers together, they can go back in time by 3 days and retain their memory. They are watched by the administrative bureau.