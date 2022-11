Not Available

In remembrance of the legendary Singaporean-Malaysian songstress that came to prominence in the late 50s until the early 80s, Salmah binti Ismail, better known as Saloma, comes a four-hour long biopic with a star-studded cast including Nabila Huda, Azhan Rani, Tony Eusoff, Sazzy Falak, Sharifah Amani, Julia Ziegler, Amerul Affendi and many others. Part 1 covers her early years and her attempt at becoming a singer, as well as her marriage to her first husband, AR Tompel.