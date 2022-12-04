Salt from Bonneville

Not Available

The story is about Nazar and Max, two guys from Ukraine, and an old Soviet bike, and the ambitious goal they set themselves to beat the world speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, USA. This dry salt desert is the meeting point for hundreds of people from all over the world, who spend millions of dollars on their quest to become the next speed racing champion. Nazar and Max spend all their time assembling their bike in a small garage on the outskirts of Kyiv, travelling hundreds of miles and overcoming countless obstacles to make their dreams come true. And then, on the other side of the world, they both come to realize why there are there.