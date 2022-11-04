Not Available

Salt Lake Raiders

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Republic Pictures

A man is sent to jail for murder escapes while being transferred, Rocky is sent to bring him in. When he catches him in a ghost town the man claims to be innocent and was trying to clear himself by finding the stolen money that was never recoveded at the time of the killing. But then they find themselves prisoners of an outlaw gang that is also after the money.

Cast

Allan LaneDeputy Marshal Rocky Lane (as Allan 'Rocky' Lane)
Black JackBlack Jack - Rocky's Horse
Eddy WallerNugget Clark
Roy BarcroftBrit Condor
Martha HyerHelen Thornton
Byron FoulgerLawyer John Sutton

View Full Cast >

Images