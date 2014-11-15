2014

Salting the Battlefield

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Crime

Release Date

November 15th, 2014

David Hare concludes his trilogy of films about MI5 renegade Johnny Worricker with another fugue on power, secrets and the British establishment. Johnny Worricker goes on the run with Margot Tyrell across Europe, and with the net closing in, the former MI5 man knows his only chance of resolving his problems is to return home and confront prime minister Alec Beasley.

Cast

Bill NighyJohnny Worricker
Helena Bonham CarterMargot Tyrell
Ralph FiennesPrime Minister Alec Beasley
Ewen BremnerRollo Madeley
Judy DavisJill Tankard
Felicity JonesJulianne Worricker

