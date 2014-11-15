Salting the Battlefield

David Hare concludes his trilogy of films about MI5 renegade Johnny Worricker with another fugue on power, secrets and the British establishment. Johnny Worricker goes on the run with Margot Tyrell across Europe, and with the net closing in, the former MI5 man knows his only chance of resolving his problems is to return home and confront prime minister Alec Beasley.
|Bill Nighy
|Johnny Worricker
|Helena Bonham Carter
|Margot Tyrell
|Ralph Fiennes
|Prime Minister Alec Beasley
|Ewen Bremner
|Rollo Madeley
|Judy Davis
|Jill Tankard
|Felicity Jones
|Julianne Worricker
