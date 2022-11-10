1943

Saludos Amigos

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 5th, 1943

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Live-action segments show members of the Disney staff touring South America and recording their impressions in sketches. These segue into four animated sections: "Lake Titicaca" depicts tourist Donald Duck's troubles with a stubborn llama; and in "Aquarela do Brasil," Jose Carioca shows Donald the sights and sound of Rio de Janeiro.

Cast

Pinto ColvigGoofy (voice) (archive footage) (uncredited)
Walt DisneyHimself (uncredited)
Clarence NashDonald Duck (voice) (archive footage) (uncredited)
Fred ShieldsNarrator
José OliveiraJoe Carioca

