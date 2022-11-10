Saludos Amigos

Live-action segments show members of the Disney staff touring South America and recording their impressions in sketches. These segue into four animated sections: "Lake Titicaca" depicts tourist Donald Duck's troubles with a stubborn llama; and in "Aquarela do Brasil," Jose Carioca shows Donald the sights and sound of Rio de Janeiro.
|Pinto Colvig
|Goofy (voice) (archive footage) (uncredited)
|Walt Disney
|Himself (uncredited)
|Clarence Nash
|Donald Duck (voice) (archive footage) (uncredited)
|Fred Shields
|Narrator
|José Oliveira
|Joe Carioca
View Full Cast >