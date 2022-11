Not Available

This silent U.S. propaganda newsreel from World War II was made by Castle Films. It features amazing footage of the air sea battles that raged near the Marshall Islands. Featured ships are: the battleship USS Texas, the submarine USS Wahoo, the cruisers USS San Francisco, and USS Boise. Also includes footage of fleet manuevers of PT Boats, destroyers, aircraft carriers, battleships and L1 and G1 blimps on anti-submarine patrol.